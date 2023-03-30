APTOPIX Train Derailment Minnesota

A BNSF train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire in Raymond, Minn., Thursday.

 Mark Vancleave /Star Tribune via AP

PRINSBURG, Minn. — Hundreds of people had to evacuate their Minnesota town after a train hauling ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire early Thursday, but authorities were hopeful that the quick response and cold weather would help limit the impact of this latest crash.

Still, those pushing to improve rail safety said the derailment only added urgency to the debate over reforms that Congress and regulators are considering, even as officials seemed to apply some of the lessons learned after last month’s fiery derailment near East Palestine, Ohio.

0
0
0
0
0