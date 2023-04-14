Severe Weather Mississippi Rebuilding
Charlie Weissinger carefully removes a stained glass window frame as he searches for his family’s stained glass window in the rubble left from a March 24 tornado that hit The Chapel of The Cross Episcopal Church in Rolling Fork, Miss., on March 29. The Weissinger family roots run deep in the 99-year old church and largely farming community and he expects his family will join members in rebuilding the church and repairing the family home which was damaged by the killer tornado.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

ROLLING FORK, Miss. — The scent of the Mississippi Delta’s soil took hold of Charlie Weissinger’s psyche at an early age, and he has chased it ever since.

Weissinger, 37, works at a bank to support his farming addiction in Rolling Fork, where his family has grown cotton, corn, soybeans, rice or wheat since 1902.

