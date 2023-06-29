MINDEN — A locally assembled cast and crew of young people will present the Missoula Children's Theatre rendition of "The Little Mermaid" at the Minden Opera House here July 1.
Showtimes are 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 5:16 pm
MINDEN — A locally assembled cast and crew of young people will present the Missoula Children's Theatre rendition of "The Little Mermaid" at the Minden Opera House here July 1.
Showtimes are 1:30 and 4 p.m.
The cast and crew have been working throughout the week to prepare the show with guidance from professional actor-directors with the Missoula Children's Theatre of Missoula, Montana.
A weeklong summer residency for the Missoula Children's Theatre at MOH is a tradition dating back to the Opera House's reopening as a regional arts venue and community gathering place in 2000. The actor-directors come equipped with all the costumes, props and sets for a turnkey production.
Roles are open to youths entering first through 12th grades. In Minden, the young people participate without charge thanks to sponsors' donations.
To purchase tickets to Saturday's shows in advance, visit www.mindenoperahouse.com or call 308-832-0588.
Editor/News Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.