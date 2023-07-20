RED CLOUD — Area young people are invited to audition July 31 for parts in the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Cinderella” at the Red Cloud Opera House here.
The show will be prepared by a local cast and crew, guided by two professional actor-directors, for performances Aug. 4 and 5.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre, headquartered in Missoula, Montana, conducts a weeklong theater residency at the Opera House each year in conjunction with Street Car Days, Red Cloud’s annual summer celebration the first weekend in August.
MCT shows run about an hour in length and feature singing, dancing and dialogue. The actor-directors bring with them all the costumes, props, sets and makeup needed for the production.
Parts in the upcoming show are available for children and youth entering first through 12th grades. Auditions begin at 10 a.m. sharp. No advance preparation is necessary.
Cast and crew members should plan to be available for daily rehearsals beginning Monday after auditions. The performances are 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 2 p.m. Aug. 5.
