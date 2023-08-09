BOSTON — The Kansas City Royals came up just short against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. One night after collecting 15 hits against Red Sox pitching, the Royals were limited in a 4-3 loss at Fenway Park.

KC mustered seven hits in the game. Royals outfielder MJ Melendez provided the bulk of the offense with two home runs against Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. It was Melendez's second multi-home run game of his career. He last hit two homers against the Houston Astros on July 4, 2022.

0
0
0
0
0