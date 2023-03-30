A flag-raising ceremony Tuesday at Mary Lanning Healthcare will help kick off National Donate Life Month in Hastings, promoting public awareness of the importance of organ donation.
The 9 a.m. ceremony will take place on the east side of the main hospital building, near the east visitor entrance that many still consider the hospital's main entrance, which currently remains closed. Donor families have been invited to participate as guests of honor.
The event will begin with a presentation by the Donor Team at MLH and the LiveOn Nebraska organization.
According to LiveOn Nebraska, 100,000 Americans need an organ transplant to save their life. Six organs — the heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, small intestine and pancreas — can be donated. With these gifts, one donor can save up to eight lives.
Members of the public attending Tuesday's event are invited to enter the hospital property from the east via Kansas Avenue. Although construction continues on the Medical Services Building, the driveway and parking lot are open.
