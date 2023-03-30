A flag-raising ceremony Tuesday at Mary Lanning Healthcare will help kick off National Donate Life Month in Hastings, promoting public awareness of the importance of organ donation.

The 9 a.m. ceremony will take place on the east side of the main hospital building, near the east visitor entrance that many still consider the hospital's main entrance, which currently remains closed. Donor families have been invited to participate as guests of honor.

