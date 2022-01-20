With the ongoing shortage of nurses threatening medical service availability across the state and country, Mary Lanning Healthcare is hoping expansion of its nursing program — in partnership with Bryan Health Sciences and Hastings College — will serve to solidify the work force challenges faced by area providers going forward.
The doubling in size of Mary Lanning’s 60,000 square foot Medical Services Building, which broke ground on Oct. 4, will include an entire floor dedicated to its newly formed nursing school partnership with Bryan Health Sciences and Hastings College. Eric Barber, president and CEO of Mary Lanning, said the estimated $20 million expansion project is expected to be completed by Fall of 2023 in time to accommodate the handful of students currently enrolled in the nursing program at Hastings College.
The three-story build replaces the basement currently in place with an additional floor above ground and will retain those practices currently in place — including Nebraska Heart and Bryan Heart clinics — while bringing additional multi-specialty practices together under one roof, Barber said. Plans include the relocation of Mary Lanning’s family practice clinic at Crosier Park to the location.
“This creates all kinds of efficiencies and is great for the patients and physicians providing these services,” Barber said. “It will just be that much easier for them to operate efficiently.”
Barber said he anticipates “significant growth” in the nursing program, with goals of 100 or more nursing students rotating through the program each year. Timing of the expansion, which had been in the plans for years, couldn’t be better, he said.
“It’s just perfect,” Barber said. “Rich Lloyd is president of both these colleges (HC and Bryan), and I think there’s going to be a really great symbiotic relationship formed between these two institutions of higher education and Mary Lanning. For nursing students living in our community and getting used to what we think is a very strong culture here at Mary Lanning, I like our chances of retention.
“Obviously, nurses have opportunities everywhere statewide and nationwide, so recognizing that the nursing shortage is as bad as it has ever been, I think our timing is good. We want as much as we can to recruit local students because there is much higher success on the other end for retaining them in the workforce.”
Lloyd calls the collaborative partnership “sort of a central Nebraska educational and work force initiative,” one he said will serve the community well. The hope is that those who complete the program can be retained to help meet the nursing needs of the local community.
“This was designed as a collaborative effort to utilize the expertise of all three partners,” Lloyd said. “We know that health care systems are in need of a continuing workforce, so the partnership between Mary Lanning, Bryan Health Sciences and Hastings College is really designed to provide an educational opportunity for students who want to go into health care and be able to do that in a Central Nebraska location.”
Robin Kappler, assistant dean of undergraduate nursing-Hastings for Bryan College, cited Nebraska Center for Nursing's projected shortage of 5,400 nurses across the state by 2025 to underscore the timeliness of Bryan’s partnership with MLH and HC. The bolstered nursing program promises to be an asset to both students involved and the community at large, she said.
“The collaboration is not only timely to help address this shortage, but also confirmation of the dedication to increase accessibility of health care education to meet the growing nursing shortage in Central Nebraska,” Kappler said. “It is exciting that students can complete their entire comprehensive nursing education in Hastings.
“I know that students who graduate from our program are well rounded, highly sought out, and extremely prepared to enter the profession of nursing. So, to combine the three programs into one collaboration is a win not only the students who will receive an outstanding holistic education, but the community that these future nurses will serve.”
Having previously partnered with Creighton University on its nursing school program, Barber said he is comfortable joining forces with the two higher education programs in what he believes will be a winning proposition for all three entities. Such partnerships are part of his vision for growing Mary Lanning’s footprint within the community.
“We’ve always operated under the belief that we can gain a lot more traction and be more successful if we have collaborative partners,” he said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better partnership. Hastings College is a great organization and we have multiple collaborations with Bryan Health. For us to be able to collaborate with their health sciences program is exciting.”
During construction, visitors can access the Medical Services building through its north entrance. South and east side entrances will be added to the final footprint. Three additional parking lots have already been added on campus to accommodate the building’s anticipated growth in traffic.
“We have created hundreds of new parking stalls around our campus,” Barber said. “It may mean that people will have to walk a little bit farther than they’re used to, but I think we’re pretty well positioned with appropriate parking for everybody who is coming to our campus.”
