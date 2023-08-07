Tornado Manufactured Danger
Destruction from the deadly tornado is piled up in Rolling Fork, Miss., May 9. While the dangers of tornadoes to mobile homes have long been known, and there are ways to mitigate the risk, the percentage of total tornado deaths that happen in mobile homes has been increasing.

 Gerald Herbert/AP

ROLLING FORK, Miss. — Many were not just killed at home. They were killed by their homes.

Angela Eason had visited Brenda Odoms’ tidy mobile home before. It was a place where Odoms, who had many tragedies in her life, felt safe.

