An Adams County 4-H volunteer has been recognized at the Nebraska State Fair for her work on behalf of the program.
Heather Mohling of rural Glenvil was honored along with 10 other Outstanding Adult Volunteer Award recipients from across the state during the final Drive event at the state fair in Grand Island Aug. 29.
The award winners had been introduced through a virtual announcement back in April.
Mohling was selected from Engagement Zone 10, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay, Fillmore, Nuckolls, Thayer, Saline and Jefferson counties in southern Nebraska.
The Nebraska 4-H volunteer recognition program is designed to complement the tradition of recognizing outstanding volunteers and provide a standard, consistent approach to volunteer recognition across Nebraska.
The Adult Volunteer Award is open to any volunteer age 19 and up who has made an impact on 4-H programs through such means as clubs, school enrichment, after-school programming, camps or special interest groups in their local county and beyond.
Other award recipients included Carrie Child of Sheridan County (Zone 1), Kathleen Meed of Garfield County (Zone 2), Sharla Willard of Lincoln County (Zone 3), Kevin Oberg of Hitchcock County (Zone 4), Kim Spence of Stanton County (Zone 5), Beth Sonderup of Nance County (Zone 6), Barb Mentink of Polk County (Zone 7), Linda Bisanz of Burt County (Zone 8), Rebecca Dunn of Douglas County (Zone 9), Renee Thakur of Cass County (Zone 11).
Brandon Mellick of Dixon County received the Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award. The Ron and Barb Suing family of Lancaster County received the Multi-Generational Family Award.
