Coming off a 10-2 loss at Fremont, the Hastings Sodbusters were back at Duncan Field Monday night facing the Moo again.
Fremont (6-1) jumped out early on the Sodbusters in the first inning off of starting pitcher Jeremy Schneider. The Moo’s Tyler Push led off the game with a single. Two batters later, EJ Taylor hit a double in the right-center gap to score Push from firs. Then, Austin Callahan knocked in Taylor with a base hit to give the Moo the early lead.
To cap their 3-1 win, the Moo added one more run in the fifth inning when Brock Reller knocked in Derien Morphew with a one-out single.
The Sodbusters’ offense was not clicking again as they were held to eight total hits, half of which came in the last three innings.
“Late in the game we were starting to figure it out,” said Sodbusters head coach Chandler Wagoner. “I think our at bats were a lot better tonight. We got ourselves into good counts and didn’t capitalize on them. We started to figure out the fastball a little better.”
The lone run for the Sodbusters came in the seventh inning when Matt Rodriguez crossed the plate on a fielder’s choice from the Fremont defense.
Hastings made it interesting in the ninth inning with runners on first and second with one out. Fremont’s Alex Wize came in the last two innings of the game to help close the door on the Sodbusters. Wize struck out two and induced a fly out to left to seal the win for the Moo.
Dawson Linder got the start for the Moo. He went four innings and threw 75 pitches while giving up one hit with three strikeouts and three walks. Brendon Jones came on in relief for Linder in the fifth and shut down the Sodbusters for three innings, giving up one run on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Jeremy Schneider started the game for the Sodbusters. Schneider gave up three runs on seven hits in six innings, walking one and striking out one on 80 pitches. Chris Mazzini went 1 1/3 innings in relief, finishing with three walks and one strikeout. Hastings High grad Jacob Shaw replaced Mazzini in the eighth inning. Shaw gave up two hits with three strikeouts.
“I thought our pitchers did a good job tonight and obviously their’s did, as well,” Wagoner said. “Our bullpen got us out of some big situations so I was proud of how our guys came out of the bullpen.”
FRE (6-1).........200 010 000 — 3 9 0
HAS (2-5)........000 000 100 — 1 8 1
W — Dawson Linder. L — Jeremy Schneider. S — Alex Wize.
2B — F, Taylor.
3B — F, Mize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.