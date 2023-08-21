Carbon Pipeline Midwest Explainer
Gaylen Dewing (left) and Marvin Abraham affix a sign to a roadside fence east of Bismarck, N.D., on Aug. 15. The sign reads "People over pipelines," and is in opposition to Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed five-state, 2,000-mile pipeline network to carry carbon dioxide emissions from dozens of Midwestern ethanol plants to North Dakota for permanent storage deep underground.

 Jack Dura/AP

BISMARCK, N.D. — Public utility regulators in Iowa will begin a hearing Tuesday on a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline for transporting emissions of the climate-warming greenhouse gas for storage underground that has been met by resistant landowners who fear the taking of their land and dangers of a pipeline rupture.

Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed $5.5 billion, 2,000-mile pipeline network would carry CO2 from 34 ethanol plants in five states to North Dakota for storage deep underground — a project involving carbon capture technology, which has attracted both interest and scrutiny in the U.S.

