Hastings College Head Softball Coach Troy Baker will not have to reinvent the wheel this season as he guides the Lady Broncos into battle for the 16th time as head coach and 22nd time in the program.
With eight of his starting nine players returning from last season’s 16-27 squad, his focus will be on getting the team to take that next step beyond to finish among the top four teams in the GPAC this season.
“They understand what we’re trying to do,” Baker said. “Experience is the big key. We had a pretty good hitting team last season. I’m just hoping we can take that next step forward.”
Impact players expected to lead the charge include senior second baseman Julia Reimer, junior pitchers Kyleigh Boever and Hannah Norquest, and junior catcher Taylor Stuhr. The quartet will look to lead by example, striving to achieve the type of consistency needed to produce a winning season. None will be leaned upon morer than Reimer, whom Baker describes as the glue that holds the team together. The talented infielder garnered Second Team All Conference honors last season, batting .310 with one home run, 22 RBI, and a team-leading 20 walks. She also tied for the team lead in stolen bases, swiping four in five attempts.
“She’s the heart and soul of our team,” Baker said. “She makes everybody kind of follow, so hopefully she has a big year for us.
“She brings a lot of intangibles. Will she hit a bunch of homers? No. But she gets on base a lot.”
Boever, who hails from Bennington High School, is looking to bounce back from a torn labrum that hindered her efforts last season. The right-hander still managed to hurl three complete games and one shutout in her 59.1 innings of work, posting a 4.13 ERA with 47 strikeouts opposite 26 walks.
“This year, she’s full bore,” Baker said. “She had a tremendous fall for us and is now our No. 1 pitcher. We’re looking for some big things from her.”
Norquest, who played at York High School, won a team-high six games last season opposite 10 defeats, including eight complete games. She struck out 72 and walked 33 in her 87.2 innings of work.
“We look for her to have a big year also,” Baker said. “She’s got a great rise ball with natural movement. We’re hoping she can put it all together this year for us.”
Stuhr, a Bishop Newman High School alum, slugged a team-high six home runs last season to go along with 27 RBI and a .250 average. A sound defensive backstop with a plus throwing arm and ability to block pitches in the dirt, she’ll look to become more consistent at the plate this season, Baker said.
“She has tremendous power,” he said. “We’ll be looking for her to bring a little more consistency. She’ll tell you the same thing.”
Though small ball figures to be part of the team’s offensive game plan this season, Baker said he hopes to see more long balls from his hitters, especially during home games played in home run-friendly Smith Softball Complex. Such an uptick in power, combined with consistent play on defense, could prove game changers against the likes of traditional powerhouses Morningside and Jamestown, he said.
With only 12 home games on the schedule, the Broncos will be drawing from their vast experience to level the playing field. Baker said he thinks his team will be equal to the task when it begins its season with a road doubleheader against Ottawa University at 1 p.m. Feb. 5.
“I’m hoping with all the pieces that we have that it is not going to be a big issue,” he said of the road-heavy schedule. “Hopefully good things will come to us.
“I think our attitude and effort will be fine. We’ll have to be consistent all the way around: consistent hitting, pitching, and defense. We’ll be ready.”
