Prep football
D-T
GIBBON — Doniphan-Trumbull defeated Gibbon 24-20. Blake Detamore racked up 201 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns. Myles Sadd led the team with three catches for 76 yards, while Jaden Williams totaled 185 yards of offense. Jacob McCarty led the D-T defense with 11 total tackles. The Cardinals' D tallied three interceptions on the day, one each from Kaedan Detamore, Sadd, and Chris Uhrich.
Prep girls golf
HHS
GRAND ISLAND — The Hastings High girls golf team competed in the GI invite. Anna Brandt led the team with a 93 and Leah Krings shot a 98. Taylor Delaney (126), Gracey McIntyre (133), Kendall Consbruck (138) also competed for the Tigers.
