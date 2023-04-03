Tennesee Severe Weather

Regan Millmeyer sits in front of her tornado-damaged home in Adamsville, Tenn. on April 1.

 Jamar Coach/The Jackson Sun via AP

OKLAHOMA CITY — While residents across parts of the South and Midwest pummeled by deadly storms and wildfires sifted through the wreckage of their homes Monday, forecasters warned of more severe weather and fire danger in the days ahead across much of the same region.

The fierce storms that spawned tornadoes in 11 states killed at least 32 people as the system that began Friday plodded through Arkansas and traveled northeast through the South and into the Midwest and Northeast.

