MINDEN — More than 450 cars and 1,000 visitors are expected to be in town here between 9 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday for a breakfast stop on the Nebraska Rod and Custom Association's Tour Nebraska 2023, which runs June 2-4.
The cars are expected to come in two waves to avoid traffic jams. They will be parking on the inside of the square and on side streets as their owners do a little shopping and enjoy what Minden has to offer. No business streets will be closed for the event.
