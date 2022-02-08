Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Sunshine in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds during the afternoon. High 54F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.