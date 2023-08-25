Tour Championship Golf
Collin Morikawa hits from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Friday in Atlanta.

 Mike Stewart/AP

ATLANTA — One bad shot during practice led to Collin Morikawa spending two hours looking for a fix. And now he has a scoring record at East Lake that previously belonged to Tiger Woods.

Morikawa followed his 61 with another clean card for a 6-under 64 on Friday in the Tour Championship, giving him the lowest 36-hole score at East Lake and a share of the lead with Viktor Hovland going into the weekend of the FedEx Cup finale.

