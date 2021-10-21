Mary Lanning Healthcare’s Morrison Cancer Center is ready to celebrate the grand opening of its new Grand Island location on the campus of the Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
A grand opening event is scheduled for 3:30-7 p.m. on the first floor of the Prairie Commons medical office building at GIRMC, located near the junction of U.S. Highway 281 and Husker Highway on Grand Island's south side. The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will be cutting a ribbon at 4 p.m.
The public is invited to the event.
The Morrison Cancer Center’s advance into Grand Island follows the opening of the new medical center recently. Mary Lanning Healthcare holds an ownership stake in the new hospital, and Morrison Cancer Center was selected to provide a full range of services there.
The Grand Island location will provide hematology and oncology treatments, PET and CT imaging, laboratory services, and a “state-of-the-art” infusion center under the guidance of Dr. M. Sitki Copur, medical director.
The radiation oncology area at the Grand Island center currently is under construction is is slated to open in early 2022. It will feature a new linear accelerator.
