Drive past the Morton School campus on North Baltimore Avenue today, and you will see a building alive with the sights and sounds of major construction — with workers and equipment preparing a facility for great things to come.
By fall 2022, the venerable brick structure is to be ready to house the Hastings Public School District’s central preschool, as well as the district’s central offices.
That will be the next form of service for a building that from fall 1931 to spring 2020 opened doors to learning and growth for thousands of elementary students from central and western Hastings.
By the time the last elementary students departed 18 months ago, Morton may have appeared a little down-in-the-mouth — especially compared to all the other elementary buildings in the Hastings Public School District, which were renovated and expanded between 2014 and 2020 as part of a districtwide master plan to rejuvenate facilities.
Morton was closed as an educational institution in 2016. Thereafter, the campus served four years as a refuge site for other HPS learning communities while first the Alcott Elementary building, then Longfellow received top-to-bottom updates.
But on the sunny afternoon of May 20, 2020, which, but for the novel coronavirus disease pandemic, would have been the last day of classes for “Longfellow at Morton,” the hallways and emptied classrooms at Morton seemed to whisper of past glories — the days when the Hastings Daily Tribune proclaimed Morton, lovingly built by Hastings residents who fought for the opportunity to do so, “a building that is recognized by school men as one of the outstanding ward school buildings in this region.”
The building was constructed in 1930 and 1931, as if to rebuke the pessimism of the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years across the Great Plains.
A multitude of architectural touches — among them, ornamented drinking fountains indoors and out, stylized stone “M”s along the top of the gymnasium walls, lonely back stairways and Art Deco light fixtures — gave Hastings’ newest temple of learning a sense of grandeur and mystique that bank closings could not blunt, grasshoppers could not chew away, and blowing topsoil could not obscure.
“It was a showplace in 1931,” says John Nelson of Hastings, who served as principal at Morton from 1988-2011 and learned much of the history of the building and the surrounding community during that long tenure.
On this date 90 years ago — Oct. 2, 1931 — the doors of the new Morton School were thrown wide to members of the community, who for eight straight hours could take a good look at what the grand sum of $195,196.43 had bought them — an investment in the community’s children that would still be solid nine decades later.
The headline on the following day’s story in the Hastings Daily Tribune, while admittedly booster-ish, says it all:
“Erection of new Morton School building in line with constant march forward by city of Hastings.”
A school for the ‘west side’
Adams County School District No. 18, today known commonly as Hastings Public, was organized July 18, 1872 — two years before the city of Hastings itself was incorporated. The first classes began in spring 1873 in a rented 14-by-16-foot storeroom.
School district voters approved the first bond issue for school construction in 1873, and building began that May on a two-story frame schoolhouse between Second and Third streets and Colorado and Minnesota avenues.
As Hastings’ population grew in those early years, it soon became evident that schools would be needed at sites throughout the city. The process of building neighborhood schools began in 1880.
A school to serve the west side of town, called West Ward Elementary, was constructed in 1886. That six-room frame structure stood in the 1200 block of West Fifth Street, between Saunders and Briggs avenues, and cost $10,995 to erect.
West Ward School was remodeled and enlarged in 1912 — the same year it and all other District 18 elementaries were given new names. West Ward was assigned to honor J. Sterling Morton, the early Nebraska businessman and politician who became U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and is known as the founder of Arbor Day.
Eventually, even as enlarged the school building no longer met the needs of the day, and plans to build anew in another location were conceived. Anticipating the need for a site, the Hastings Board of Education purchased land at Seventh Street and Oswego Avenue in 1926.
The board discussed the growing need for a new Morton School at a meeting Feb. 4, 1929.
“It was pointed out that the Morton building is out of date and that the present crowded condition which exists throughout the ward schools of the city can be remedied only by the construction of new buildings or additions to the present ones,” the Tribune reported in an article the day after that meeting.
The board agreed that night that planning for such a new building on the Oswego site should begin immediately, regardless of exactly when construction might be possible.
Clearly, however, all interested parties did not share the same vision of Morton’s future. The conflict became evident in meeting the following October when the board discussed hiring an architect in hopes of letting bids for construction by early the following spring.
Questions arose as to the size, features and projected price of the building to be built, and school board member Paul Boslaugh warned his colleagues not to slight the west side of town, especially so soon after building an impressive new Longfellow School less than a mile away. (That building was constructed in 1926-27.)
“We are proposing to build a school in the west side at a cost of $125,000 just three years after spending $182,000 for the magnificent structure on the Longfellow site, and west side residents are not going to be satisfied,” Boslaugh was quoted as saying in the newspaper. “The west side is entitled to as good a building as the Longfellow building.”
The location of the proposed new school building and the timing for its construction also were questioned. At that time, the property at Seventh and Oswego was in a sparsely populated area at the west edge of town.
Meanwhile, the world was teetering on the brink of social and economic calamity: On Oct. 29, 1929, the Black Tuesday stock market crash would throw the United States into turmoil, with bank and other business failures, job losses, other forms of economic hardship and personal desperation for many to follow.
At the Nov. 4 board meeting, a remonstrance petition bearing 375 signatures was presented to the board opposing the move and recommending that Morton be left where it was for several more years, with a smaller school being built on the Oswego site to serve children nearby.
In response, Superintendent Alvah H. Staley and board member W.L. Tompkins explained the board and administration’s reasoning for the proposed move. Tompkins said the old building was a fire hazard and invited west side residents to examine it and take note of the absence of fire prevention and safety features.
The board set aside the petition and went on that night to hire Marcus L. Evans of Hastings as the project architect. But concerns about the location continued to simmer, and by February 1930 the board changed sites, spending $7,000 to secure property at Baltimore Avenue and Bateman Street, which sat higher in elevation and arguably would be more central to the population as the city continued to grow north as well as west.
The switch brought its own set of detractors as well as supporters. But the choice of the new site stood.
Then, the award of the general contract to a Central City builder the following April brought protests from Hastings businesses and labor groups, including the carpenters’ and bricklayers’ unions, who argued that more contracts for local vendors would mean more jobs for Hastings residents.
Although the Central City man had submitted a slightly lower bid, the board rescinded the contract award and instead gave the job to Hastings builder Edward R. Green.
Groundbreaking for the new school followed closely on completion of another grand new structure in town: the Masonic Temple at 411 N. Hastings Ave. C.M. Lamb, an Iowa man who had served as construction superintendent on the Masonic project, remained in town and went to work for the school district, playing a key role representing the school board’s interests on the job site.
By May 1931 the building was substantially finished. The fall school term began in the new building on Sept. 7, 1931, with installation of electrical fixtures and other minor work still being completed. The final price tag was $195,196.43, every penny of which was accounted for in the Sept. 30 edition of the Tribune.
To celebrate the new Morton School, Principal Agnes Meston and her staff and the Morton Parent-Teacher Association welcomed visitors into the building between 2 and 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2. Sixth-graders offered tours, and the Senior High School orchestra provided music under the direction of M.H. Shoemaker.
The Tribune article on the day following the open house systematically extolled all the building’s fine features, including coal-fired steam heat; ventilation with open windows and fans; oak trim throughout the building; clocks and radio outlets in every classroom; Tile-Tex flooring on an asphalt and asbestos base everywhere in the structure except on the stage; and much more.
The building adheres to the “E” style of architecture, with long east-west hallways on the north and south sides of the building and a shorter hallway in the middle leading into an outdoor courtyard. A covered passage allowed people on the west side of the building to move easily between the north and south hallways. The south back stairway on the west side allowed movement from the playground directly to a large upstairs assembly hall.
“There is one unusual thing about this building,” John Parsons, president of the board of education, and J.B. Kline, chairman of the building and grounds committee, told the newspaper. “Everything works. Every minute detail was attended to and there have been none of the vexing imperfections that are often found in a new building.”
The double-sized kindergarten room in the southwest corner of the main floor, with its kid-sized fixtures, was especially praised in a time when kindergarten was not even offered in every Nebraska public school.
“One of the most attractive rooms in the entire building is the kindergarten room, which is the size of two regular classroom units,” the Tribune wrote. “Its chairs are green and it is furnished with individual cupboards in which each youngster may keep his or her work. There is a low drinking fountain, and dressing rooms at either side of the kindergarten stage and equipped with juvenile toilet, lavatory, and mirror. There is an imitation fireplace and there are bulletin boards and wall seats.”
The gymnasium, with its stage at the east end, was held up as the building’s crown jewel.
“The feature of the building which receives the most frequent praise is the auditorium, a 40 by 60 foot seating space,” the Tribune reported. “Walls are of common brick with glazed brick trim. Each pylaster has a stone capital. The room is heated by air pulled through by the fans. Disappearing footlights equip the stage and there is also space underneath in which to store auditorium chairs, and the room is used for games and gymnasium work.”
Opening eyes
Starting at Morton when he did, John Nelson got to visit with many oldtime alumni who remembered the early days of the “new” Morton school.
In 23 years, he learned the building inside and out by heart and got to know the part of town it served — a largely residential, working-class neighborhood that looked to its school as an anchor, a community gathering place and a source of pride. Even today, he can easily discuss every classroom, closet, feature and space.
While energy conservation measures and other improvements had been made before his arrival and more occurred during his tenure, Nelson said, he always found older alumni edified when they toured the building and found it much as they remembered from childhood.
“I would say there was a lot of that badge of ownership,” Nelson said. “When they came back wanting a tour, they were probably my age now. They always appreciated that some of those things hadn’t totally been removed.”
Contrary to what one might expect of young children, Nelson said, the students at Morton were observant, and the flourishes that made the building beautiful were not lost on them.
In a small way, one might think, they opened the youngsters’ eyes to the wonders of the world.
“I remember kids being excited and marveling at those things and how the building was on the outside,” he said. “I think part of the process was for them to develop pride in their building and be the best students they could be.”
Many Morton graduates went on to experience great success in fields ranging from orthopedics to marine biology to literature. Many lived their whole lives in Hastings and returned years later to watch their grandchildren in the school’s signature Kindergarten Circus.
While the closing of the elementary school was poignant for many, Nelson said, he is pleased Hastings voters provided a $6 million bond issue to upgrade the building’s infrastructure and give it a second life as a place of growth and learning — with many changes but some of the same charm that has captivated and inspired children and adults for four generations.
“I think anytime a building can be saved — the outside of the structure or the main part of the structure — it’s a plus for the community and a plus for people.”
I agree. Now, it’s time to watch and wait for that next good chapter in the long story of a Hastings treasure.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.