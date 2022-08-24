Mosquitoes collected for testing in Adams County on Aug. 18 tested positive for the West Nile Virus, the South Heartland District Health Department announced.
South Heartland and the city of Hastings’ Parks and Recreation Department partner for WNV monitoring in Adams County.
“South Heartland works with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to trap and test mosquitoes in the county designated by NDHHS, then we share the results that come to us with the city of Hastings,” Bever said.
The South Heartland Health District encompasses Adams, Clay, Webster and Nuckolls counties.
Jeff Hassenstab, city parks and recreation director, said his department uses the information it receives from the health department in making decisions about mosquito control efforts.
“We also continue to encourage residents to take their own precautions against mosquito bites,” he said.
State statistics indicate 107 Nebraskans tested positive for West Nile virus in 2021, and three of those positive cases were South Heartland residents. Sixty-two Nebraskans required hospitalization due to WNV infection, and nine deaths were attributed to the virus for the year.
This year to date, three clinical cases and one case identified through blood donation have been reported for Nebraska.
Symptoms of West Nile illness usually are mild and can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash. However, the symptoms may be more severe, sometimes causing permanent neurological damage or even death.
According to Bever, West Nile Virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito and mosquitoes are most active from dusk to dawn.
Horses also can be infected through mosquito bites. In 2021, seven horses in Nebraska were diagnosed with WNV. An equine vaccine is available.
“The best way for humans to fight WNV is to avoid being outside from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active, and to protect ourselves from mosquito bites by wearing lightweight protective clothing and by using an EPA-registered insect repellent such as DEET, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or Picaridin,” Bever said.
Hassenstab encourages residents to frequently drain containers and other standing or stagnant water around their homes to disrupt the breeding cycle of mosquitoes.
