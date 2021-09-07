While Hastings Public Schools broadened its mask mandate last week to include all students, staff and visitors amid an increase in new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, some other local schools were reporting little or no trouble with the virus at the present time.
At Adams Central Public Schools, no increase in illness had been seen as of the end of the day Thursday and no changes in public health requirements were being considered, Superintendent Shawn Scott said.
At Hastings Catholic Schools, as of Friday just two school community members — two younger students — had been in quarantine at home since the beginning of the school year, said the Rev. Thomas Brouillette, chief administrative officer.
Hastings Catholic Schools serves students in preschool through fifth grade at St. Michael’s Elementary and sixth- through 12th-graders at St. Cecilia Middle School and High School.
HCS has increased measures for cleaning and disinfecting in place again this year, including more hand sanitizer stations.
The HCS School Preparedness Committee met recently, and the school system’s Unity Board discussed COVID-19 protocols when it last met on Aug. 23, but no changes were recommended at that time, Brouillette said.
“We continue to follow the recommendations from the (South Heartland) Health Department for isolation and quarantining,” he said. “Quarantining is considerably different from last year, in that a student who is quarantined can come to school if the school allows it, but they have to mask up and monitor symptoms.”
Neither Adams Central, Hastings Catholic Schools nor Zion Classical Academy has a mask mandate in place at this time. As a matter of policy, Zion has announced it won’t require masks unless legally required to do so and otherwise will allow families to make their own decisions on that issue.
Within Hastings Public Schools, a total of 20 new cases of COVID-19 were logged Aug. 30 through Sept. 3 among members of the Hastings High School community, according to a listing of cases posted on the HPS website. A total of 25 cases at the high school were reported Aug. 8 through Sept. 3.
Meanwhile, a total of seven new cases were reported last week for Hastings Middle School, and 12 cases have been logged since Aug. 8.
Other new HPS cases last week included one at Lincoln Elementary School, one at Head Start and three among district office personnel.
Since Aug. 8, elementary cases have included two at Lincoln, two at Longfellow, two at Alcott and two at Hawthorne.
Effective Thursday, the HPS mask mandate enacted for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade after the first few days of school was extended to grades 7-12. It applies to all indoor school settings and buses and was broadened due to a recent surge of cases and high levels of illness-related absenteeism at the high school.
The mandate is to be re-evaluated for possible extension or removal no later than Sept. 17.
At Hastings College, as of Aug. 31 two members of the campus community were active cases of COVID-19 in isolation, three were in isolation awaiting test results, and one individual had tested negative but remained in isolation awaiting abatement of symptoms, according to a case dashboard posted to the college website.
Hastings College currently has an indoor mask mandate in place through Sept. 20. Individuals may remove the masks while eating or when they are alone or with their roommates in their dormitory rooms or apartments or during performance practices.
Among students and staff at Central Community College-Hastings, verified positive cases reported to the college since July have included one student on Aug. 19, one staff member on Aug. 27 and one student Sept. 1, the CCC website reports.
Mask use is recommended and supported but not required at this time, and CCC officials are monitoring the situation closely.
