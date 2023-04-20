Film Streamers Getting Theatrical
Buy Now

Poster art for the Amazon Studios film “Air” is displayed on the marquee of the Los Feliz Theater April 19 in Los Angeles.

 Chris Pizzello/AP

NEW YORK — After Ben Affleck and Matt Damon test screened their Nike drama “Air,” the film executives at Amazon Studios threw them a curveball.

“They said, ‘What do you guys think about a theatrical release?’ “ Damon says. “It wasn’t what we expected when we first made the deal.”

0
0
0
0
0