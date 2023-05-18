Lakers Nuggets Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks to pass under pressure from Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series Thursday in Denver.

 Jack Dempsey/AP

DENVER — Jamal Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, propelling the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Nikola Jokic had his 13th playoff triple-double with 23 points, 17 rebounds and a dozen assists for the Nuggets, who have never been this close to reaching the NBA Finals in their history.

