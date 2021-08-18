Hastings Museum offers various ways to explore the history of the Official State Soft Drink of Nebraska, including several activities available during the annual Kool-Aid Days celebration.
Visitors can view the “Kool-Aid: Discover the Dream” exhibit at the museum, which opened in 2002 and is soon to be renovated.
Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson, executive director of the Hastings Museum, said the exhibit is going to be moved as part of a series of renovations being done at the museum to add an exhibit on the Naval Ammunition Depot. During the process, the Kool-Aid exhibit not only will be moving to the upper level, but it will be changed.
Kreutzer-Hodson said the general store display that currently marks the entrance of the exhibit has caused confusion. Visitors would catch a glimpse of the widely recognized Kool-Aid Man and go into the exhibit at the exit. With the renovations, she said they will feature the colorful Kool-Aid Man at the entrance. The general store play area and the story of Kool-Aid inventor Edwin Perkins will be included in the new exhibit.
“While it’s the start of the story, it’s not as identifiable for the public,” she said. “We’re really just going to embrace what people like.”
For a deeper dive into the history, one can read “Kool-Aid: Discover the Dream,” a book Kreutzer-Hodson wrote that is available at the museum’s store or online.
After creating the exhibit, she and the museum staff dreamed of writing a book to expand upon the story. That dream came to fruition in 2018 thanks to funding from the Kitty M. Perkins Foundation.
Kitty Perkins was the wife of Edwin Perkins.
The book explains how Edwin spent his late childhood and early adulthood in Hendley, a small town in Furnas County, where he started a newspaper and ran a printing press.
While Edwin is known for Kool-Aid, his first successful product was a tobacco cure known as Nix-O-Tine Tobacco Remedy. He also had an Onor Maid line that featured a variety of products from rust removers and furniture cleaners to perfumes.
Perkins became dissatisfied with one of his products, a liquid drink concentrate called Fruit-Smack, because he was selling it in heavy 4-ounce glass bottles that could leak or break in transport. He then looked for a way to dehydrate the stuff and sell it as a powder to be reconstituted — much like the Jell-O product he had admired for years. The original flavors were grape, orange, cherry, raspberry, lemon-lime and root beer. The Perkins firm printed and manufactured the paper packets itself.
The dehydrated product, first labeled Kool-Ade, was invented in 1927 and introduced commercially in 1928, quickly overshadowing all other Perkins product lines. Needing to expand production capacity and in search of even better supply and distribution access, Edwin and Kitty moved with the factory to Chicago in 1931, accompanied by a few employees.
In the 1930s, the spelling of Kool-Ade was changed to Kool-Aid. And in view of the economic hardships many Americans were experiencing during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years, Perkins made the strategic decision to cut the price of the product from 10 cents per packet to 5 cents, thereby helping to keep the product accessible to consumers. Production continued to expand, and by 1950 the company employed 300 factory workers, produced 323 million packets of Kool-Aid per year, and generated annual net sales of $10.5 million.
In 1953, Perkins Products Co. was sold to General Foods, the maker of Jell-O and other food items. Subsequent corporate mergers placed Kool-Aid under the umbrella of Kraft Foods and, currently, Kraft Heinz. Kool-Aid nowadays is sold in prepared forms including Kool-Aid Jammers and Kool-Aid Bursts, and in a concentrated Liquid Drink Mix form that sounds reminiscent of the old Fruit-Smack product from the 1920s.
General Foods continued the Kool-Aid presence in culture by creating Kool-Aid Man in a marketing campaign to target children. Kool-Aid Man and his iconic face were featured in advertising for the product starting in 1954. He became the moving character people know today in the mid-1970s.
The red pitcher of Kool-Aid Man continues to referenced in pop culture, showing up in a wide variety of media.
Kreutzer-Hodson said the enduring legacy of Perkins are his marketing endeavors and the contributions he and the family have made to society. She said others have created products with similar legacies, but it shows inventors don’t need to be from large cities.
“For me, it was his marketing and the treatment of people who worked for him that made Kool-Aid successful,” she said. “Edwin was a generous person and wanted to treat people right.”
For the annual Kool-Aid Days celebration, Kreutzer-Hodson said the museum has shared a long history. The annual festival started out being held in the parking lot near the museum.
Now that the event has moved, the museum continues to offer various activities through the weekend for the annual festival. This year, the museum will offer yard games to match the e-Lemon-ator theme.
Kreutzer-Hodson said the museum offers discounted tickets and gives visitors to the city another option. The Kool-Aid trolly makes a stop at the museum and Kool-Aid Man makes appearances through the weekend.
“We just want to be an additional resource,” she said. “We’re not trying to compete with Kool-Aid Days.”
Six years ago, the museum added an egg drop as a signature event on Sunday. Participants invent ways to keep an egg safe as it is dropped from the museum’s roof.
The event has grown every year with about 150 in 2019. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
“Some people really get into it,” Kreutzer-Hodson said. “We see all gamuts of experience and engineering types. It’s more just for fun.”
