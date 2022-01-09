Descendants of the largest African American homestead in Nebraska will share stories of their ancestors during a free presentation Saturday afternoon at the Hastings Museum.
Denise Scales, chair of the Descendants of DeWitty, will lead group of presenters from the Descendants of DeWitty. Speakers stand near portraits of their ancestors and perform vignettes in costume as their family members.
This Humanities Nebraska presentation will be 2 p.m., Saturday in the Museum’s Abbott Room.
DeWitty was a homestead colony in Cherry County, Nebraska 10 miles northwest of Brownlee.
The community began forming in 1904 with the Kinkaid Act. This act expanded the Homestead Act allowing individuals to claim 640 acres of land in Nebraska's sand hills.
DeWitty grew to be the most populous, long-lived, and successful settlement of black homesteaders in Nebraska.
“A lot of people here are really excited to be hosting it because it’s something they wanted to do a program on for a while,” said Becky Tideman, Hastings Museum Director of Market.
In addition to the presentation, Descendants of DeWitty also brought to the Hastings Museum a small exhibit of photography of the DeWitty settlement that will be on display until Feb. 27 in the hallway leading into the Abbott Room.
“I just think it’s a really great piece of history that we’re excited to be able to bring in,” Tideman said. “People know of these settlements. These are the little bits and pieces that have gotten away from us that enrich our culture so much but that we don’t know that much about. So we’re really tickled to be bringing this in.”
