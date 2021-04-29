The Hastings Museum will play host to a volunteer open house 3:30-6 p.m. Friday in the museum’s Mammal Hall.
The museum is looking for new volunteers and to reconnect with existing volunteers.
The open house is an opportunity to learn more about the different opportunities to volunteer at the Hastings Museum by visiting various booths so participants can find the right fit.
The museum is particularly interested in identifying volunteers to assist education staff during Summer Fun classes.
Volunteers must be at least 12 years old.
“Who sometimes don’t have a lot to do in summer because they’re not old enough for regular kinds of jobs,” said Becky Tideman, director of marketing for Hastings Museum. “Boy, could we find lots of work for them to do here in the museum.”
She said this is a particularly good opportunity for younger teens. Volunteering at the museum will look good on scholarship applications.
“They have an opportunity to come to our open house and learn more about that and see if the museum is a place they want to spend some hours helping out and getting some really good volunteer hours,” Tideman said.
