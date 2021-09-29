A new music academy program set to launch in October at First Presbyterian Church will expand access to the arts for community members of all ages by offering space, training, and support to enable those interested to share their love of music with others.
Hastings Community Music Academy will offer classes at the church in a portion of the nine-room Christian Education Wing formerly occupied by Pooh Corner Daycare Center, which has consolidated and expanded its operations at Grace United Methodist Church after nearly 50 years at First Presbyterian.
Hannah Jensen-Heitmann will direct the program. She first brought the idea to the pastor, the Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett, for consideration more than two years ago. Her vision is to unite the community through shared musical experiences made accessible to all.
Jensen-Heitmann is the daughter of Byron Jensen, Hastings College music chair and Hastings Symphony Orchestra conductor. Her husband, Damen, is the associate pastor at FPC.
First offerings will include a guitar class for middle school aged students taught by Hastings Middle School music teacher Colin Sandell and a bell choir class taught by Byron Jensen, who directs the bell choir for the church.
"FPC has always had a good strong music program," Allen-Pickett said. "We want to make sure anyone in the community who wants to participate in a music program can do so. We want to provide access to music for folks who in the past may not have had access due to socio-economic conditions or lack of opportunity."
"My vision is essentially to create a community, a location where everybody, regardless of age or musical experience, vision is essentially to create a community where we can connect people through music," Jensen-Heitmann said. "Truly, one of my greatest beliefs and truths in my life is that music is what connects all of us together as humanity and I want to have a little piece of sewing that in the community."
The academy will operate separately from the church as a nonprofit organization led by its own board of directors, offering programs that will be mostly tuition-based. Scholarships will be available to those with financial difficulties to ensure all have access to the programs, Allen-Pickett said.
Plans are to make the academy an umbrella organization that facilitates and organizes a variety of community music groups both new and established, including the church's hospice choir and Mexican folkloric dance troupe "Raices de mi Pueblo."
Jensen-Heitmann envisions adding a number of diverse programs to accommodate the community's multiple musical tastes and needs, including songwriting classes, master classes for high school band musicians, jazz or other musical ensembles, piano and vocal instruction, studio recording opportunities, drum circles, parent-child music classes and other offerings.
Through its many diversified programs, the academy will offer opportunities for those looking to reconnect with their musical past and those who have never felt talented enough to join in the song.
"Most people love music, but maybe don’t think that they are as musically inclined as they would want to be," Allen-Pickett said. " A place like this can offer a safe environment for people to just try it where maybe they thought they couldn’t before."
Early feedback to this week's announcement of the program through social media has been overwhelmingly positive, Jensen-Heitmann said. As word of the academy spreads, she'll be looking to create opportunities for program expansion and community support for what she believes could become a noteworthy project for years to come.
"The possibilities for programming are limitless, and I am really relying on other creative people in the community to help facilitate ideas and get people involved," she said. "I think this can really grow and become something really special."
Information on the program, including enrollment options, is available by calling 402-519-4711, by email at musicacademydirector.com or on Facebook at Hastings Community Music Academy.
