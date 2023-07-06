Arozarena happy to be able
to compete with close friend García in Home Run Derby
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays’ Randy Arozarena and the Rangers’ Adolis García are close friends, and the Tampa Bay slugger expects a special performance when they meet in the first round of Monday’s Home Run Derby.
“I feel very happy to be able to compete with him,” Arozarena said Thursday through a translator. “He’s the godfather of my daughter. We’re obviously really good friends. We talk to each other a lot. Actually, the word hadn’t come out that he was participating out yet in public, but he had told me that he was going to compete. So I told him back, ‘Hopefully we’re not going against each other.’”
But that’s not the case,
“We’re going to try to share the victory, because we said if I lose to him that he’s going to win the derby, and if I beat him then I’m going to win the derby,” Arozarena said. “So that’s how we’re going to share it. We’ll find out on Monday who won.”
Arozarena and García became tight during their time together in the St, Louis Cardinals minor league system. Arozarena said the pair of Cuban-born players were convinced great days were ahead.
“I would say probably not so much the Home Run Derby, but we both knew that we’d be superstars,” Arozarena said. “We knew we were surrounded by a lot of good players and a lot of players that turned out to be superstars, and I know he’s competitive. I know I’m competitive. And like I said, I knew we would be here, not necessarily the Home Run Derby, but definitely as superstars.”
Cuban players are well represented in the eight-man field, with Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox also participating.
“It’s really nice to have three of them in this derby,” Arozarena said. “Especially, it’s going be good for our country and the towns that we’re all from.”
Ke’Bryan Hayes activated from injured list by Pirates
LOS ANGELES — Pittsburgh third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday and hit leadoff against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Hayes had been sidelined since June 24 by lower back inflammation. He entered hitting .254 with 16 doubles and 32 RBIs.
Right-hander Roansy Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. The 23-year-old is 3-7 with a 6.59 ERA this season in 11 starts and eight relief appearances. He allowed four runs in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s 6-4 loss, giving up consecutive homers to J.D. Martinez and David Peralta.
César Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea after 11 years, joins Atlético Madrid
LONDON — Described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion, César Azpilicueta ended his 11-year, trophy-laden spell at the London club on Thursday and signed a one-year deal with Atlético Madrid.
Spain defender Azpilicueta won every major title with Chelsea, including two English Premier Leagues and the Champions League.
“César leaves an everlasting mark at Chelsea, as a warrior, as a champion, and as a loyal Chelsea legend,” club co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said. “He has set the standards at the club for more than a decade and demonstrated to everyone what is required day in, day out, to achieve success.”
The 33-year-old Azpilicueta made 508 appearances for Chelsea and won nine trophies after signing from Marseille in 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.