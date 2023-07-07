Northwestern suspends coach Pat Fitzgerald
Northwestern suspended coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay Friday following an investigation into alleged hazing within the football program.
The school said an investigation led by attorney Maggie Hickey of law firm ArentFox Schiff did not find “sufficient” evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing. But investigators found there were “significant opportunities” to find out about it and report the conduct.
Fitzgerald started serving his suspension on Friday. He said in a statement he was “very disappointed” when he heard about the hazing allegations.
“Northwestern football prides itself on producing not just athletes, but fine young men with character befitting the program and our university,” he said. “We hold our student-athletes and our program to the highest standards; we will continue to work to exceed those standards moving forward.”
Investigators said the hazing often happened in the team’s locker room and the activities might have begun at its longtime training camp home in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Northwestern said Friday it will no longer hold camp in Kenosha and will have someone not affiliated with the program monitor the locker room.
Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson injured in NBA Summer League matchup
LAS VEGAS — Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers and Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets, both top-four picks in the NBA draft, left their Summer League matchup early Friday with injuries.
Both of their coaches said they didn’t know the severity of the players’ injuries. Top players often are shut down early in Summer League as a precaution.
Henderson injured his right shoulder and Thompson his left ankle in the Rockets’ 100-99 victory over Portland. Thompson said his ankle was sore, but Henderson was not made available to the media. He didn’t appear concerned in the arena afterward.
Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the draft out of the G League Ignite, didn’t have his shoulder in a brace or sling. He had 15 points, six assists and five rebounds in 21 minutes, scoring 13 points in the first quarter. He left in the third quarter.
Thompson, the No. 4 pick out of Overtime Elite, had 16 points, five assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes.
Associated Press
