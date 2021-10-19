Police and ranchers help catch bull
TUCSON, Ariz. — No bull: Tucson police had to respond Tuesday morning to reports of a bull roaming a neighborhood near an elementary school.
The animal somehow got loose in the city’s Rita Ranch community, and police found it casually grazing on some scrub grass among the gravel along a home’s front lawn.
Tucson police spokesman Frank Magos said officers blocked off the street with their SUVS until ranchers arrived two hours later to help corral the bull.
The bull was not harmed, and there was no damage to any property, Magos said.
Ranchers were trying to help get the bull back to its rightful owner.
Plane burns after takeoff mishap in Texas
BROOKSHIRE, Texas — A plane taking passengers from Texas to the AL Championship Series game in Boston burst into flames after it ran off a runway during takeoff Tuesday morning, but no one was seriously hurt, authorities said.
The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 was carrying 21 people when it rolled through a fence and caught fire at the Houston Executive Airport in Brookshire, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Everyone made it off the plane safely and the only reported injury was a passenger with back pain, Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said on Facebook. Duhon, who is the highest elected official in the county, told reporters that the group was headed to see Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
Man charged with running over, killing girlfriend
Prosecutors have charged a Montana man with killing his girlfriend by running over her in his pickup truck during an alcohol-fueled argument in a grocery store parking lot.
Missoula County prosecutors charged Bradley Don Nagel, 53, with deliberate homicide and driving under the influence in the death of Lucille Synek.
Nagel made an initial court appearance on Tuesday, where his bail was set at $1 million. He did not enter a plea and requested a public defender, court officials said. His District Court arraignment is set for Nov. 1.
The couple was arguing Saturday night after having drinks at a nearby bar, investigators said. Surveillance video showed Synek shoving Nagel several times, court records said.
Nagel got into his pickup truck and Synek stood in front of it. As Nagel started driving forward, Synek moved to the driver’s side of the pickup truck, charging documents said.
The truck accelerated, Synek fell and the rear tire of the truck drove over her, charging documents said. Synek died at the hospital a short time later.
Nagel told investigators he thought Synek would move out of the way and that he didn’t mean to run over her, charging documents said.
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
TYLER, Texas — A Texas nurse was convicted Tuesday of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries.
The Smith County jury deliberated for about an hour before finding William George Davis, of Hallsville, guilty of capital murder involving multiple victims. Prosecutors planned to seek the death penalty during the sentencing phase, which was scheduled to start Wednesday.
Davis, 37, was accused of injecting air into the four patients’ arteries after they underwent heart surgery at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in 2017 and 2018. During recovery from their surgeries, the four — John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenway and Joseph Kalina — suffered unexplained neurological problems and died.
During the trial, Dr. William Yarbrough, a Dallas-area pulmonologist and professor of internal medicine, explained to the jury how injecting air into the arterial system of the brain causes brain injury and death.
Yarbrough said he was able to determine there was air in the arterial system of the victims’ brains by viewing images from brain scans — something he said he had never before observed in his decades in medicine.
He ruled out blood pressure problems or any other causes of death besides the injection of air, and said it must have happened after the surgeries because the complications occurred while the patients were in recovery.
Defense attorney Phillip Hayes told the jury that the hospital had issues and that Davis was a scapegoat who was only charged because he was there when the deaths occurred.
Prosecutor Chris Gatewood said during closing arguments that Davis “liked to kill people.” And prosecutor Jacob Putman said the hospital hadn’t changed any of its procedures and hadn’t had any similar incidents since Davis left.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.