Yosemite Valley closed to tourists as Merced River levels rise
FRESNO, Calif. — The National Park Service is closing most of the Yosemite Valley to tourists, as the Merced River is expected to reach flood levels Thursday night.
The closed area stretches east of the El Capitan Crossover and includes Yosemite and Curry Villages, the Ahwanee, Mist Trail to the south and Mirror Lake to the northeast.
There will be no visitor access (even for pedestrians) east of that road.
Lodging and campground reservations for Curry Village, Housekeeping Camp, Yosemite Valley Lodge, The Ahwahnee, Upper, Lower and North Pines along with Camp 4 will be canceled and refunded automatically.
Wilderness permits can be rescheduled to alternate trailheads as space allows, the park service said.
The western Yosemite Valley will remain open, along with Wawona, Crane Flat area, Hetch Hetchy and Mariposa Grove (via hike only).
The closure will remain in place until May 3, but could last longer, according to the park service.
—The Fresno Bee
Hundreds of drag performers protest at Florida Capitol
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Resplendent in matching scarlet T-shirts, and mauve, chartreuse and fuchsia wigs, platform heels and outrageous makeup, several hundred drag queens marched on the state Capitol on Tuesday to protest legislation targeting their livelihood and transgender community.
With over 400 performers, their families, friends, and children from all around the state, it was billed as the largest drag queen march in Florida.
"It tells us drag queens are fierce, fabulous and furious. And they are fighting back," said former Orlando state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, now a Democratic candidate for state Senate. "The shows must go on."
Their chief target is a bill (SB 1438) approved last week. It would authorize state regulators to investigate venues that sell alcohol and host adult live performances where children are present. Punishments include $10,000 fines, loss of liquor license and jail time.
"This is not a ban on drag performances but a way to scare folks out of hosting drag performances," Smith said.
Opponents say the bill targets drag shows, even though it doesn't mention them by name. It was introduced after DeSantis ordered an investigation of Christmas drag shows in Miami and in Orlando where children were allegedly present. But investigators found no children at the drag show at the Plaza in Orlando.
—Orlando Sentinel
Israel celebrates 75th birthday as protests over reform continue
TEL AVIV, Israel — Celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the founding of the state of Israel began on Tuesday evening amid what one state leader called the "worst internal crisis" since the country's birth in 1948.
Twelve torches, symbolizing the 12 tribes of Israel, were lit in Jerusalem during the main event. Parties and fireworks are also planned in numerous cities.
In honor of soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), several cities — including Tel Aviv — wanted to use silent fireworks.
But the anniversary celebrations are overshadowed by the dispute over the judicial reform, which opponents say is a danger to democracy. A large rally against the reform began in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening.
In an interview, Israeli President Isaac Herzog described the dispute as the "worst internal crisis since the founding of the state" 75 years ago. At the same time, in an interview with the Israeli news website ynet, he expressed hope that the country could emerge from the drama stronger than before.
—dpa
Trump hints he could skip Republican presidential debates
Former President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that he may skip the 2024 Republican presidential primary debates to avoid being "abused" by critical moderators.
Accusing GOP organizers of siding with his critics, Trump said he wouldn't hesitate to boycott the showdowns, especially since he is the front-runner.
"When you're leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the 'questions,' why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?" Trump wrote on his social media site.
Trump also slammed the selection of the Ronald Reagan Library as the site of the second planned debate because Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan is the chairman of its board.
If Trump remains the favorite for the nomination, he may see the debates as being an unwelcome opportunity for rivals to catch up.
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has already announced her candidacy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will decide soon whether to jump into the race. Ex-Vice President Mike Pence is also mulling a run.
—New York Daily News
