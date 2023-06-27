Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett drowns
DESTIN, Fla. — Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35.
Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website on Tuesday.
Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the university “lost an incredibly special person.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett,” Yurachek posted on Twitter.
Mallett played for the University of Michigan for one season before finishing his college career at Arkansas. He passed for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns in two seasons with the Razorbacks.
Mallett was selected by New England in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft. He appeared in four games with the Patriots during the 2012 season, completing 1 of 4 passes for 17 yards.
New England coach Bill Belichick said he was “extremely saddened by Ryan’s tragic passing.”
“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched,” Belichick said in a statement posted by the team on Twitter.
Ledecky dominates U.S. Nationals
INDIANAPOLIS — Katie Ledecky joined an elite club Tuesday night, earning her sixth trip to the world championships with a dominating victory in the 800-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals.
Ledecky was under her own world-record pace for much of the race before settling for the victory in 8 minutes, 7.07 seconds — her third-fastest time in the grueling event, which she has dominated over her career.
She was clearly pleased with the performance, flashing a thumbs-up and a defiant shake of the head when she turned and spotted the time.
Ledecky became only the sixth swimmer to make the world championships for the sixth time, joining Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Natalie Coughlin, Elizabeth Beisel and Nathan Adrian.
No one else was even close to Ledecky. When she touched the wall, the closest swimmer was nearly a lap behind.
Seventeen-year-old Jillian Cox claimed the second spot on the worlds team in a major surprise. She finished in 8:20.28 — more than 13 seconds behind Ledecky.
All-Star Futures Game
NEW YORK — Baltimore infielder Jackson Holliday, the top pick in last year’s amateur draft and a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, was among 14 first-round selections chosen for the All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8.
Holliday is hitting .325 with 14 doubles, seven homers, 47 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 63 games this year for Class A Delmarva and High A Aberdeen.
He was joined on the AL roster announced Tuesday by Baltimore outfielder Heston Kjerstad (second overall in 2020), Boston infielders Marcelo Mayer (fourth in 2021) and Nick Yorke (17th in 2020), Seattle catcher Harry Ford (12th in 2021), New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (25th in 2022), Oakland catcher Tyler Soderstrom (26th in 2020) and Houston outfielder Drew Gilbert (28th in 2022).
NL first rounders included Arizona infielder Jordan Lawlar (sixth in 2021), Washington infielder Brady House (11th in 2021), Philadelphia right-hander Mick Abel (15th in 2020) and outfielder Justin Crawford (17th in 2022), Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong (19th in 2020) and San Diego infielder Jackson Merrill (27th in 2021).
Holliday is MLB’s top-rated prospect and is joined on the rosters by Milwaukee outfielder Jackson Chourio, the No. 3 prospect. Cincinnati infielder Elly De La Cruz, the No. 2 prospect, made his big league debut on June 6 and is hitting .333 with three homers, 10 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 17 games.
Twenty-eight of the top 100 prospects are on the rosters. Pitchers among the top 100 include San Francisco left-hander Kyle Harrison, Abel, Texas right-hander Owen White, St. Louis right-hander Tink Hence and Milwaukee right-hander Jacob Misiorowski.
Four players are from the Dominican Republic, three from Cuba, two from Venezuela and one each from the Bahamas and the Netherlands.
Former Seattle Mariners Harold Reynolds (AL) and Raul Ibañez (NL) will be the managers.Associated Press
