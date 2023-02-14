Nebraska gets first win
at Rutgers since 2018
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Keisei Tominaga scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half, C.J. Wilcher added 17 points and Nebraska beat Rutgers 82-72 on Tuesday night.
Nebraska (13-14, 6-10 Big Ten) won its first game at Rutgers since Jan. 24, 2018. The Cornhuskers also have their first two-game winning streak in conference play this season.
Nebraska led throughout the second half — with its advantage not dropping below seven points in the final 10 minutes. Cam Spencer made a 3-pointer from the corner to pull Rutgers within 78-70, but the Cornhuskers made two free throws with 43.7 seconds left and again with 33 remaining to secure it.
Derrick Walker added 16 points and Sam Griesel had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers shot 58% from the field, including 12 of 28 from 3-point range. Wilcher made five 3-pointers and Tominaga added four.
Tominaga finished with 22 points for the second straight game after scoring 17 after halftime on Saturday in a 17-point comeback victory over Wisconsin.
Aundre Hyatt scored 24 points and Clifford Omoruyi had 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for Rutgers (16-10, 8-7), which has lost three straight games.
Nebraska plays at Maryland on Sunday. Rutgers plays at Wisconsin on Saturday.
Bucks top Celtics in OT
for 11th straight
MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday matched his career high 40 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25.2 seconds left in overtime as the Milwaukee Bucks edged the short-handed Boston Celtics 131-125 on Tuesday for their 11th consecutive victory.
Giannis Antetokounmpo added 36 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as the Bucks (40-17) moved within a half-game of the Celtics (41-17) in the Eastern Conference standings.
Boston was playing without both its All-Stars – Jayson Tatum (non-COVID illness) and Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) – as well as Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) and Al Horford (swelling in right knee).
Wisconsin native Sam Hauser made a game-tying 3-pointer from 29 feet away with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Boston’s Derrick White then scored the first five points of overtime, but the Bucks scored the final seven points of the game.
White, the reigning Eastern Conference player of the week, led the Celtics with 27 points. Malcolm Brogdon added 26 and Mike Muscala had 18.
Raptors 123, Magic 113
TORONTO — Jakob Poeltl scored 30 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and Toronto beat Orlando for its fifth win in six games.
Scottie Barnes scored 17 points, Fred VanVleet had 10 points and a season-high 15 assists, and Precious Achiuwa had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors.
Wendell Carter Jr. scored 26 points, Jalen Suggs had 24 off the bench and Markelle Fultz scored 19 points for the Magic.
A former Raptor who was reacquired from San Antonio last week, Poeltl shot 15 for 17 and added nine rebounds. The 30 points were the most he’s scored as a Raptors player. His career high is 31, set with San Antonio last Nov. 15 at Portland.
Duke edges Notre Dame
DURHAM, N.C. — Kyle Filipowski scored 22 points and Duke beat Notre Dame 68-64 on Tuesday night with former coach Mike Krzyzewski on hand to watch the man who succeeded him pick up a milestone victory.
Krzyzewski, accompanied by wife Mickie, attended his first game at “Coach K Court” inside Cameron Indoor Stadium since retiring after last season to conclude a 42-year career as the Blue Devils coach. He saw Jon Scheyer become the first men’s ACC coach to win his first 13 career home games, passing North Carolina’s Hubert Davis, who had 12 to start the 2021-22 season.
Filipowski was scoreless in an overtime loss at Virginia on Saturday in which the ACC admitted officials should have let a foul call stand on his last-second drive in regulation and given him two potential game-winning free throws. In Tuesday’s win he was 9-of 16 shooting and the only Blue Devil to score in double figures.
Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half, including 17 straight. He was 11-of-13 shooting. Ven-Allen Lubin added 10 points. Nate Laszewski, who had a career-high 33 points in his last game, a loss to Virginia Tech, scored just five and fouled out, though he went over 1,500 career points.
Duke (18-8, 9-6) led by eight at halftime and 14 five minutes into the second half before the Fighting Irish rallied.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Cormac Ryan and JJ Starling cut Duke’s lead to two and Starling’s drive made it a one-point game with 36 seconds left. But Mark Mitchell followed with a baseline 3-pointer with 10.8 remaining before Lubin’s tip-in cut the lead to two. Tyrese Proctor’s two free throws finished the scoring.
Duke took a 31-23 halftime lead behind Filipowski’s 10 points and Dariq Whitehead’s nine on three 3-pointers. Notre Dame (10-16, 2-13) led by two midway through the half but then went 1 of 10 over a seven-minute stretch.
Notre Dame is at sixth-ranked Virginia and Duke plays at Syracuse in games Saturday.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.