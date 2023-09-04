New Commanders ownership has reignited the debate over the NFL team’s old name
A day after assuming control of the Washington Commanders, Josh Harris beamed about taking over the NFL team he and co-owner Mitch Rales rooted for as kids.
“I grew up with Sonny Jurgensen, Billy Kilmer, Joe Theismann, Mark Rypien, Doug Williams, Joe Gibbs, the Hogs, Darrell Green, John Riggins and the rest of these legends and three Super Bowl championships,” Harris said. “The then-Redskins were the team that everyone wanted to be a part of.”
Rales talked about moving to the area and giving up the Pittsburgh Steelers for the “then-Redskins.” The team hasn’t been called that since 2020 when Dan Snyder, under pressure from sponsors during the national reckoning on racism following the death of George Floyd, dropped the name he insisted over two decades as owner he’d never abandon.
With the group led by Harris that also includes Magic Johnson now referencing the former name, the debate is raging again over what the storied franchise is called today and should be moving forward.
While it’s almost certain Washington won’t be the Redskins again, advocates on both sides and experts watching carefully are split on the path forward less than two years since the Commanders re-brand.
“The Washington Redskins used to be probably a top-10 NFL brand,” said Michael Lewis, an Emory University marketing professor who specializes in sports marketing and analytics. “When I look at the data these days, they are probably the worst on just about every marketing metric. And so (the new owners) may have the intuition that we’ve got to steer it back to that heritage.”
That was certainly coach Ron Rivera’s message. When NBA star Kevin Durant made an appearance at training camp, Rivera said he knew “how much of a Washington Redskins/Commanders fan” he is. That came a week after Harris, Rales and Johnson publicly said the old name, which had been shunned over the past three years.
Rockies strike out 14 times in 4-2 loss to Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks’ postseason hopes got a boost Monday afternoon: A visit from the road-weary Rockies.
Colorado arrived in the desert having lost 11 of its last 13 road games, then continued the downward spiral with a 4-2 loss at cavernous Chase Field.
Unlike several of the road losses that preceded it, this one didn’t require a bullpen implosion for things to go south.
Not with D-backs right-hander Merrill Kelly in full command (61 of 91 pitches for strikes) before he exited with an apparent injury at the start of the eighth inning.
The youthful Rockies struck out 12 times against Kelly, and 14 times total, in another shaky outing away from Coors Field.
“He’s a good pitcher … and he pitched today, he really did. We just couldn’t solve the mix,” Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters in Phoenix. “… (He throws) a lot of pitches at the bottom that have action. Out of the hand they look like strikes and then they dive, we just couldn’t dig them out.”
The D-backs didn’t hit Colorado starter Peter Lambert particularly hard either, but did enough damage to end a two-game slide and maintain a tie for the last NL wild-card spot.
Lambert didn’t get into trouble until he issued a walk with one out in the third inning. The next batter, Corbin Carroll, ripped a slider down the first-base line for a run-scoring triple. Lambert limited the damage by getting Alek Thomas to hit a weak fly ball to shallow center and striking out Tommy Pham, but got into trouble again at the start of the fourth.
The D-backs strung together four hits to open the frame, including doubles from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Jace Peterson, to score three runs before an out was recorded.
Lambert retired nine straight after that, then was pulled after the sixth having given up six hits, one walk and four runs with five strikeouts.
“He hung in there … they just bunched the four hits together,” Black said.
Still, that was more than enough support for Kelly, who faced the minimum through four innings and didn’t give up a hit until Nolan Jones poked a single to center field with one out in the fifth.
Rookie Hunter Goodman drove in his seventh runner since getting called up last week, hitting a sharp line drive to left that scored Jones, but Brendan Rodgers was thrown out at third to end the inning.
Colorado didn’t get another runner past second base until there were two outs in the ninth.
That was Elias Diaz brought home Ezequiel Tovar with a double down the left-field line. Jones came to the plate representing a potential tying run, but closer Paul Sewald got him to fly out to center.
©2023 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at denverpost.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.