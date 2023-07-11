APTOPIX All Star Game Baseball
Buy Now

National League’s Elias Díaz, of the Colorado Rockies (35), celebrates his two-run home run with Nick Castellanos (8), of the Philadelphia Phillies, in the eighth inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle Tuesday.

 Lindsey Wasson/AP

SEATTLE — Elias Díaz hit a two-run homer off Félix Bautista in the eighth inning, and the National League snapped a nine-game losing streak in the All-Star Game with a 3-2 win over the American League on Tuesday night.

The NL won for the first time since an 8-0 victory in 2012 in Kansas City thanks to Díaz, a catcher who became the first Rockies player to win the All-Star MVP award.

0
0
0
0
0