Seahawks, Uchenna Nwosu agree on a 3-year extension worth up to $59 million
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have locked up edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu for the next three seasons, agreeing to an extension worth up to $59 million on the cusp of training camp.
Nwosu’s deal includes $32 million guaranteed and was confirmed to The Associated Press by his agents from Rosenhaus Sports Representation on Monday night. Seattle’s players report for camp on Tuesday with the first on-field work slated for Wednesday.
Nwosu thrived in 2022, his first season with the Seahawks. He started all 17 games and set career highs in sacks with 9 1/2 and tackles with 66. Nwosu had 12 tackles for loss, forced three fumbles and recovered two.
Nwosu had three two-sack games, and the Seahawks were 7-0 when he recorded at least a half-sack.
Rookie QBs agree to guaranteed 4-year contracts
HOUSTON — Rookie quarterbacks C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans and Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts have both agreed to fully guaranteed, four-year contracts.
Stroud agreed to a $36 million deal with Houston, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, agreed to a $34 million contract.
Stroud, who was drafted second overall, is expected to replace Davis Mills, who struggled as the Texans’ starter for the last two seasons. Mills went 5-22-1 in 28 games, including 26 starts, as the Texans were among the NFL’s worst teams.
Texans general manager Nick Caserio has said Stroud will enter camp competing for the starting job.
The Colts are counting on Richardson, the former Florida star, to provide some long-term stability at the sport’s most important position. They drafted Richardson behind 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Stroud but ahead of Kentucky’s Will Levis.
The 6-foot-4, 232-pound Richardson posted the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.43 seconds) along with the best vertical jump (40 1/2 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 9 inches) of the 15 quarterbacks at the NFL combine.
He was a no-brainer for the Colts, who went 4-12-1 last season with three different starters. The question now is when Richardson will take over. A franchise that has had six different starters in as many seasons will choose between journeyman Gardner Minshew and Richardson during camp and the preseason.
NFL suspends Broncos defensive end Uwazurike indefinitely for gambling
DENVER — The NFL indefinitely suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike on Monday for betting on league games during the 2022 season.
Uwazurike, a fourth-round draft pick from Iowa State in 2022 who played in eight games as a rookie, becomes the 10th player this offseason to be suspended for gambling on games or betting on other sports while in NFL locker rooms. He will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024.
“Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously,” the Broncos said in a statement. “The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s gambling policy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.