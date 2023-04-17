Navigators walk off Tigers on Ford’s 3-run blast
LINCOLN — Davis Ford’s only hit of the day was Lincoln North Star’s biggest.
For hit a 2-1 pitch over the wall in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Navigators to a dramatic 11-9 win in walk-off fashion over Hastings on Monday at Densmore Park.
The loss is the Tigers’ second in a row and puts them below .500 at 6-7 ahead of a Wednesday makeup at Kearney.
Hastings’ bullpen couldn’t hold off LNS after Eli Schneider escaped the fifth with a strikeout and groundout to halt a rally on starter Landon Hinrichs.
Joe Hoffman and Ashton Hawes were collectively tagged with six runs, all earned, on five hits in 1 2/3 innings. Hawes took the loss.
The Tigers enjoyed a five-run inning in the top of the seventh to take a 9-8 lead on LNS reliever Braeden Sunken, who only recorded one out before Barrett Goff took over.
Hinrichs drew a walk with the bases loaded after an error led off the inning, Cameron Brumbaugh singled and Elijah Johnson recorded a base on balls.
Chance Vertin continued the walk carousel, as did Adam Rutt before Nolan Hyde plated the tying run on a single to center.
Hawes wore laces and Hastings took its first lead since it was 3-2 in the third.
But LNS knocked back-to-back one-out singles in the seventh. Hawes got the second out but not the third.
Brumbaugh and Johnson had four of Hastings’ six hits in the loss.
HHS (6-7)..........201 001 5 — 9 6 2
LNS (7-9)..........110 213 3 — 11 10 3
W — Goff. L — Hawes.
2B — H, Johnson. L, Seip, Schaefer.
3B — L, Sunken, M. Ford.
HR — L, D. Ford.
Prep baseball
Adams Central 17,
Centennial 1 (5 innings)
UTICA — Jayden Teichmeier hit a three-run home run in the third inning and Adams Central scored a season-high 17 runs to grab its fourth win in five games.
The Patriots (4-2) kept Centennial winless on the year with a 14-hit outing, including five in the fatal fifth.
Jaron Johnson led the frame off with a double — AC’s fifth on the day — and Jaxen Gangwish roped a two-run single before Centennial recorded the first out of the fifth, which yielded six runs for the Patriots.
For the game, Sam Dierks hit a pair of doubles.
Jacob Reichstein finished 3-for-3 at the plate and struck out six on the mound. The only knock on his line was a lead off double in the first that later came around on a Patriot error.
AC is at Maxwell/North Platte St. Patrick’s for two games on Thursday.
