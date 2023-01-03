The NCAA Division I transformation committee has released its final report. It is recommending more sport-by-sport governance in college sports, enhanced expectations for D-1 schools to create a more uniform experience for athletes across all schools and allowing 25% of teams in the most-sponsored sports to compete in championship events. That could mean a March Madness tournament with 90 teams instead of the current 68. The report will be presented to the Division I Board of Directors for consideration ahead of next week’s NCAA convention in San Antonio.

Bigger brackets. Less bureaucracy. More benefits for athletes.

