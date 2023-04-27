Nebraska Abortion

Opponents of LB626, which would have banned abortions in Nebraska after about six weeks, celebrate in the Rotunda after the bill fails to get the votes necessary to invoke cloture Thursday at the Nebraska State Capital in Lincoln.

 Larry Robinson/Lincoln Journal Star via AP

LINCOLN — An effort to advance a bill that would ban abortion around the sixth week of pregnancy fell one vote short of breaking a filibuster in the Nebraska Legislature on Thursday.

This means the bill is unlikely to move forward this year, despite Republican Gov. Jim Pillen making a public call for just that. The Legislature adjourned immediately after the failed vote and won't reconvene until Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0