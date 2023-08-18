Nebraska Attorney General Ex-Lawmaker Hired
Buy Now

Nebraska Sen. Suzanne Geist, of Lincoln, is seen during a debate in Lincoln Aug. 5, 2020. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is facing criticism after announcing its hiring of Geist, a former state lawmaker who has no legal background, for a newly-created job as a policy adviser to Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

 Nati Harnik/AP

Nebraska's attorney general is facing criticism after announcing he has hired a former state lawmaker and friend to be his policy adviser, despite the fact that the ex-lawmaker has no legal background.

The $95,000-a-year job is a newly created post being filled by Suzanne Geist, who resigned from the Legislature in April in a failed bid to be elected Lincoln's mayor. It is unclear what the job entails, but critics say senior staff positions within the office usually go to attorneys who can help with prosecutions and have the expertise to handle legal and court matters.

0
0
0
0
0