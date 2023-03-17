The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2023 Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute, its largest youth outreach event, July 10-14.
NAYI, now in its 52nd year, brings together hundreds of high school juniors and seniors for one week to learn more about Nebraska’s ag industry, network with ag leaders and receive information about the many careers available in the ag sector.
The institute takes place on East Campus at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Students selected as delegates to the program attend free of charge due to donations from many ag businesses, commodity groups and industry organizations.
Theme of this year’s program is “For the Future.” Current high school juniors and seniors have until April 15 to apply online.
“NAYI is a longstanding tradition in Nebraska agriculture and a one-in-a-kind opportunity for high school students to connect with peers from around the state,” said Sherry Vinton, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, in a news release. “This weeklong event is a creative and fun way for a new generation of ag enthusiasts to learn more about Nebraska agriculture and the many careers available in the industry. If you know high school juniors or seniors with an interest in learning about agriculture, be sure to encourage them to apply to NAYI before the April 15 deadline.”
NAYI is the longest-running ag youth program of its kind in the United States. About 200 students attend each year.
NAYI features motivational speakers, discussions on ag issues, career development, networking opportunities, leaderhip activities, a farm management game, a formal banquet and awards presentation, and a dance.
NDA selects students as NAYI delegates based on their leadership skills, interests and involvement in agriculture.
The institute is coordinated by the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council, which is made up of 21 college-aged students selected by the Department of Agriculture for their passion and interest in the ag industry. The council’s purpose is to provide young Nebraskans with a better understanding of agriculture, including ag opportunities available for today’s youth.
This year’s NAYC members include head counselors Jadyn Fleischman of Herman and Ethan Kreikemeier of West Point; president Taylor Ruwe of Hooper; secretary Kendra Loseke of Blair; vice president for communications and social media, Madison Kreifels of Syracuse; vice president for alumni relations, Logan Hafer of Long Pine; vice president of NAYI improvement and promotions, Madison Stracke of Stuart; vice president for youth outreach, Abby Miller of Mead; vice president for sponsorship, Kaleb Senff of Axtell; and general members Laura Albro of Bayard, Keegan Doggett of West Point, Vickie Ference of Ord, Ben Kamrath of Columbus, Jenna Knake of Syracuse, Jessie Lamp of Ashland, Kendall Prior of Imperial, Levi Schiller of Scribner, Emma Snoberger of Aurora, Evan Svanda of Nehawka, Seth Wert of Hordville and Kailey Ziegler of Waco.
Christin Kamm, NDA’s director of communications, serves as the NAYC adviser.
“The student leaders who serve on NAYC dedicate their time to promoting Nebraska agriculture and providing valuable insight and advice to young Nebraskans about the many different careers available in Nebraska’s ag industry,” Kamm said. “Agriculture is the largest industry in Nebraska, and NDA continues to look for and find ways to bring, keep and support people in the ag industry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.