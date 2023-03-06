Holocaust Curriculum Nebraska
Nebraska state Sen. Jen Day speaks to constituents outside the Nebraska Legislature floor on Feb. 22 in Lincoln. With reports of antisemitic incidents on the rise across the U.S., Nebraska lawmakers are considering a bill that would fund teaching the history of the Holocaust and other genocides to the state’s students. The bill, by Day, would provide funding for instruction and training to schools on teaching the Holocaust, which is now a required part of the state’s social studies curriculum.

 Margery Beck/AP

LINCOLN — With reports of antisemitic incidents on the rise across the U.S., Nebraska lawmakers considered a bill Monday that would fund teaching the history of the Holocaust and other genocides to the state's students.

The bill by Omaha Democratic Sen. Jen Day would provide $4 million in funding over the next two years for instruction and training to schools on teaching the Holocaust, which is already a required part of the state's social studies curriculum.

