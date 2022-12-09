The Nebraska Brass quintet will perform a holiday concert Dec. 10 at First United Methodist Church in Hastings, 614 N. Hastings Ave., and another Dec. 15 at College Park in Grand Island.
The concerts are titled "A Nebraska Brass Christmas: Seasonal Favorites" and are part of the Lincoln-based ensemble's 35th anniversary season.
Concert time is 7 p.m. both days. Tickets will be available at the door. Students and children will be admitted free in both Hastings and Grand Island.
Featured musicians for these concerts will be Dean Haist and Barb Schmit on trumpet, Mark Mendell on trombone, Ric Ricker on horns, and Bo Atlas on tuba. Haist, the group's manager, is a graduate of Hastings Senior High School.
