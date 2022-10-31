The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition on Nov. 3 will provide its final presentation for 2022 from a series of four virtual workshops for family caregivers.
“Recognizing the Heroes Within” will be presented by Rita Paskowitz. The presentation will be offered via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m.
Paskowitz was a caregiver for her parents as their health failed and helped them move to a nursing home, then accompanied them through the end of their lives.
The Nov. 3 workshop coincides with National Family Caregivers Month.
To register, visit https://go.unl.edu/caregivers. Presentations for 2023 will be announced at the same length. All the sessions are free to attend, but registration is required.
