Controlling Education-Nebraska
Nebraska state Sen. Dave Murman, R-Glenvil, in the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln March 1, 2019.

 Nati Harnik/AP

LINCOLN — Nebraska would use taxpayer money to fund private school vouchers, make it easier to remove books from school libraries, target transgender students and give the state’s newly elected conservative governor more control over education policy under bills being considered in the Legislature.

Other states have made similar moves, but the Nebraska effort is remarkably wide-ranging, with the potential to permanently alter the fundamentals of education in the state’s 244 school districts.

