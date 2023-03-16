For many Tribland fourth-graders traveling to the state Capitol in Lincoln this spring to learn more about state government, lunch will be on Nebraska agriculture.
The 13th annual Ag Sack Lunch program aims to awareness of the ag industry’s importance among Nebraska students and their families.
The program is sponsored by the Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Soybean Board, Nebraska Pork Producers Association, Nebraska Beef Council, Midwest Dairy, Nebraska Poultry Industries and the Nebraska Wheat Board.
Students making the trek to Lincoln by bus receive a free sack lunch along with a short presentation from Ag Ambassadors, who are students in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
The fourth-graders also receive card games featuring Nebraska ag facts to take home with them.
Students whose classes are unable to make it to Lincoln are welcome to receive the same presentation virtually.
Numbers of students visiting Lincoln in person are picking back up after the pandemic threw a wrench into the works beginning in 2020, said Karen Brokaw, Ag Sack Lunch program coordinator.
Consequently, the program has maxed out the number of lunches and in-person presentations it can provide this spring.
“While our in-person reservations are full, we encourage teachers to sign up for virtual presentations,” Brokaw said.
Like the in-person talks, the virtual presentations are lively and interactive. Students also receive the card games to play with their families.
This spring’s Ag Ambassadors include Emily Zimmer of Pleasanton; Jadyn Fleischman of Herman; Karlie Gerlach of Wellfleet; Megan Vrbka of Staplehurst; Mikayla Martensen of Humphrey; Samantha Oborny of Garland; Emma Schmidt of Bridgman, Michigan; Emily Hatterman of Wisner; Alexis Jansen of Gretna; Holly Schacht of Orchard; and Jessie Lamp of Ashland.
For more information contact Brokaw at 402-432-2299.
