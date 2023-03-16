Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Mostly clear and windy. Low 24F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 24F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.