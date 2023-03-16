Ag Sack Lunch program 2022
Buy Now

Fourth-graders from Longfellow Elementary School in Hastings listen to an Ag Sack Lunch program presentation along with their teachers and chaperones April 14, 2022, in a building near the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln. 

 Andy Raun/Tribune

For many Tribland fourth-graders traveling to the state Capitol in Lincoln this spring to learn more about state government, lunch will be on Nebraska agriculture.

The 13th annual Ag Sack Lunch program aims to awareness of the ag industry’s importance among Nebraska students and their families.

0
0
0
0
0