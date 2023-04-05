Lawmaker Steps Down Nebraska
Nebraska state Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln smiles during debate in Lincoln Aug. 5, 2020, on her proposed bill outlawing dilation and evacuation abortions, a second-trimester procedure that opponents refer to as a dismemberment abortion.

 Nati Harnik/AP

A Nebraska lawmaker announced Wednesday that she is stepping down to focus on her race for mayor of Lincoln.

Sen. Suzanne Geist, a conservative lawmaker, made the announcement a day after Tuesday’s primary in the mayoral race, in which she came in second to incumbent Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. That means both Baird and Geist will face off in the May 2 general election.

