Trans Health Nebraska Lawsuit
Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt addresses a crowd April 12 inside the Nebraska Capitol rotunda in Lincoln. On June 27, Hunt filed suit against the Nebraska Freedom Coalition and three of its officers — Patrick Peterson, Robert Anthony and Malia Shirley — for defamation, saying the group targeted her with online attacks that led to violent threats against her and her transgender child.

 Margery Beck/AP

OMAHA — A Nebraska lawmaker is suing a conservative political action committee for defamation, saying the group targeted her with online attacks that led to violent threats against her and her transgender child.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt sued the Nebraska Freedom Coalition and three of its officers — Patrick Peterson, Robert Anthony and Malia Shirley — this week, saying they defamed her when they repeatedly called her a child “groomer” in social media posts and falsely accused her of sexually abusing her child.

