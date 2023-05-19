Trans Health Abortion Nebraska

Khalisha Casey of Lincoln protests LB574, which limits gender-affirming care for trans youth, Friday in Lincoln.

 Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Legislature on Friday approved a 12-week abortion ban and restrictions on gender-affirming care for people younger than 19 in a move so contentious that lawmakers on both sides have said they may be unable to work together in the future.

Conservative lawmakers called in a visibly ill colleague so they would have enough votes to end a filibuster and pass a bill with both measures. Republican Gov. Jim Pillen, who pushed for the bill, has promised to sign it into law.

