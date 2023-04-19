Nebraska-Guns
Nebraska Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, talks to reporters in a Capitol hallway after lawmakers passed his bill to allow people to carry concealed guns in the state without a permit in Lincoln Wednesday.

 Margery Beck/AP

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday to allow people to carry concealed guns in the state without a permit, just as national attention has ramped up over gun violence in the wake of several mass shootings, including the killing last month of six people at a Tennessee school.

Despite opponents filibustering the bill for 14 hours over three rounds of debate this session, lawmakers voted 33-14 to pass the so-called constitutional carry bill.

